New wellbeing campaign kicks off on KCLR Live

Suzi Doyle of Healthy Carlow joins Eimear on the line with Janette Boran of Healthy Kilkenny this morning to kick off the new Healthy Ireland campaign on KCLR Live.

Suzi and Janette tell Eimear that over the next six weeks we will hear from a range of local services who will explore how the pandemic and restrictions make us all feel, what we can do to look after our wellbeing and where we can go for support.

The series of interviews will focus on positive mental health, supporting young people including Leaving Cert students, staying active with your family, coping at home and helping in the community.

Throughout the series we will also be myth-busting, identifying where you can get accurate information and signposting where to go for additional support.

Have a listen to Suzi and Janette here…

You can also find out more about the campaign by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] and check out the Government’s **In The Together campaign.

For more – https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/together/