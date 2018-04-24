KCLR NewsNews & Sport
New workers rights centre to launch in Kilkenny next week
SIPTU are behind the initiative which will be unveiled next Tuesday
A new centre is launching next week to allow workers in Kilkenny chat about any issues or concerns in relation to their rights in the workplace.
It’s a SIPTU initiative and the facility will be based at their Patrick Street offices in the city.
The launch is next Tuesday afternoon.
SIPTU Advocate for the Carlow, Kilkenny area Andrea Cleere says the information service will be available to non- members in an advisory capacity.