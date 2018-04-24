New workers rights centre to launch in Kilkenny next week
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

New workers rights centre to launch in Kilkenny next week

SIPTU are behind the initiative which will be unveiled next Tuesday

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
SIPTU Office, Patrick St Kilkenny (pic Google maps)

A new centre is launching next week to allow workers in Kilkenny chat about any issues or concerns in relation to their rights in the workplace.

It’s a SIPTU initiative and the facility will be based at their Patrick Street offices in the city.

The launch is next Tuesday afternoon.

SIPTU Advocate for the Carlow, Kilkenny area Andrea Cleere says the information service will be available to non- members in an advisory capacity.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close