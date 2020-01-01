KCLR News
New Year’s Day runners warming up their Wellies
The 40th annual Wellie Race is on today in Castlecomer.
it started back in 1978 as a fairly informal event but it’s very different now.
Over the past four decades the event has raised over €800,000 for various charities.
The circuit is a demanding 5 km country road with two severe inclines and all done while wearing wearing rubber wellington boots.
The Parade starts at 1.15pm with the race itself getting underway at 3pm.