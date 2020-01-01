New Year’s Day runners warming up their Wellies

The 40th annual Wellie Race is on today in Castlecomer.

it started back in 1978 as a fairly informal event but it’s very different now.

Over the past four decades the event has raised over €800,000 for various charities.

The circuit is a demanding 5 km country road with two severe inclines and all done while wearing wearing rubber wellington boots.

The Parade starts at 1.15pm with the race itself getting underway at 3pm.