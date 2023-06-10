Newly elected Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr Joe Malone describes second mayoral stint as “a great honour and achievement”

The newly elected Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr Joe Malone has described his election to the role for the second time in eight years as “a great honour and achievement”.

The Fianna Fáil councillor takes the mayoralty from Cllr David Fitzgerald, and will have Fine Gael councillor Martin Brett as his Deputy Mayor for the coming term.

Speaking on KCLR’s Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, Mayor Malone said that he hopes to be out and about with the public during his term, saying “I’m basing my mayoralty on community this year. I want to go around to as many places as I can, to meet people and to greet people out on the street, and I’ll have an office in the town hall, and also on Patrick St.”