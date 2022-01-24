No arrests yet as Gardaí focus enquiries on events at the Carlow Post Office where deceased man was brought last Friday

No arrests have been made yet in relation to events at Hosey’s post office in Carlow last Friday.

Local man, Peader Doyle was pronounced dead when emergency services were called to the premises on Friday afternoon.

However it’s believed he had died before being brought there by two other men who allegedly tried to claim his pension.

Results of a post mortem examination are not being released for operational reasons.

Foul play has been ruled out in his death and he is due to be laid to rest today (Monday).

Gardaí say the focus of their enquiries now is on the events that took place at the Post Office following his recent death.