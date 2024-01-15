No issues reported to Gardaí in Carlow or Kilkenny as protestors maintain a presence outside some local buildings

Gardaí say there’ve been no issues with protestors in north Kilkenny and Carlow town over plans to use vacant buildings for refugees and asylum seekers.

The former Josephine’s Restaurant in Urlingford is to house Ukrainian families while the old Capuchin Friary in Carlow town is hosting families of international protection applicants – the nearby St Brigid’s maternity hospital and nursing home property is expected to host more.

Groups against this have been gathering outside each, up to 200 people at times, but Gardaí say no major issues have been reported to them. (Meanwhile, see details of a fire attended in Urlingford over the weekend here)

It’s as IPAS weekly accommodation and arrivals statistics document shows Carlow is currently accommodating 180 people with 150 in Kilkenny.