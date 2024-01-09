Owner of site in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny which is planning to accommodate Ukrainians says it’s ‘disappointing’ that some people still don’t believe him
Meanwhile, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan and Deputy John McGuinness have been reacting to the situation
The owner of the county Kilkenny site at the centre of protests says it’s ‘disappointing’ that some people have chosen to not believe his plans for the property as he’s outlined them.
Rumours had been swirling about the future of the former Josephine’s Restaurant on Urlingford’s Main Street but local businessman Bernard Kavanagh issued a statement online confirming that the aim is to provide accommodation for some staff members and their families fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The Equality Department confirmed same to KCLR, noting that the building needs to undergo an assessment to determine it’s suitability.
While a fire cert issued for the building would allow up to 48 people on site.
However, there has been speculation that up to 200 men from various countries would instead be housed there – protestors have maintained a presence outside the premises for the past week with about 100 gathering on Saturday and marching through the town.
Site owner Bernard Kavanagh this morning joined Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily to fully reconfirm his vision for the building – hear that in full here;
Meanwhile, earlier on the same programme Minister of State and local Green TD Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness reacted to what’s been going on in Urlingford and commented too on plans for the former St Brigid’s nursing home and maternity hospital in Carlow town;
Statement from the Chair of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Delaney, who attended Saturday’s protest and addressed those gathered;
“I attended the protest in Urlingford on Saturday because numerous local residents who are concerned about the proposals for the old Josephine’s Restaurant asked me to join them.