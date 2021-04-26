No Oscar for Cartoon Saloon but Kilkenny likely to benefit from global exposure

Cartoon Saloon lost out on the Oscar for the fifth time last night.

But the boost to their headquartered home of Kilkenny looks set to be significant.

Scenes from the city, in particular the RiverCourt Hotel and Kilkenny Castle, beamed out across the globe.

As had been feared Pixar’s Soul took the Animated Feature title at last night’s event while Nomadland won best picture.

But the local crew and their partners were magnanimous in their defeat, tweeting the following:

Chloe Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards by becoming the first woman from an ethnically diverse community and only the second woman ever to win best director.

