Gold Medal Kids
KCLR News

Green TD Noonan welcomes postponement of leadership challenge

Deputy leader Catherine Martin has announced she won't challenge Eamon Ryan while the negotiations on a programme for government are ongoing.

Avatar Domhnall Doyle 20/05/2020
Malcolm Noonan (Green Party). Photo: Stephen Byrne/KCLR
Malcolm Noonan (Green Party). Photo: Stephen Byrne/KCLR

The local Green TD is welcoming the news that his party leader won’t be facing a challenge – at least until the government formation talks are finished.

Deputy leader Catherine Martin has announced she won’t challenge Eamon Ryan while the negotiations on a programme for government are ongoing.

Four green councillors wrote to Deputy Martin asking her to try and oust the current leader as a row over going into government continues within the party.

Malcolm Noonan is a supporter of Mr Ryan and says it’s good to get the threat off the table for now and he doesn’t think the party’s position has beenb damaged by this episode.

Close