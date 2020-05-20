Green TD Noonan welcomes postponement of leadership challenge

The local Green TD is welcoming the news that his party leader won’t be facing a challenge – at least until the government formation talks are finished.

Deputy leader Catherine Martin has announced she won’t challenge Eamon Ryan while the negotiations on a programme for government are ongoing.

Four green councillors wrote to Deputy Martin asking her to try and oust the current leader as a row over going into government continues within the party.

Malcolm Noonan is a supporter of Mr Ryan and says it’s good to get the threat off the table for now and he doesn’t think the party’s position has beenb damaged by this episode.