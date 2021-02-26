“Not just burial grounds, but crime scenes” says Carlow councillor of Mother and Baby Home sites

Local Mother and Baby Home sites “are not just burial grounds, but crime scenes” according to one Carlow Councillor.

Adrienne Wallace raised the issue at yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, asking them to call on the government for criminal investigations into the Homes.

The People Before Profit councillor was supported by the majority of her fellow elected members, with the exception of Cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr Wallace says she was disappointed by this, and by some councillors’ decision to abstain.

Concerns were raised at yesterday’s meeting about the implications of a criminal investigation.

Some councillors felt that innocent nuns would be made destitute if their assets were seized and offered as compensation to survivors.

However, Cllr Wallace says that won’t be the case.