NPHET expected to recommend new covid restrictions

NPHET is expected to recommend more Covid restrictions when it meets this morning.

They’re likely to call for a reduction in social mixing over Christmas and new measures surrounding social contacts.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is warning the Omicron wave could be worse than the peak of the Delta wave in January.

Minister Donnelly qualified his comments by saying the vaccine levels and ramped up booster campaign provide more protection than was there at the start of 2021.

The new variant accounts for about 13% of new cases here.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party 2 million people could have booster shots by the end of the year.

Vaccine centre opening times have been extended and the 15 minute wait time has been waived to help GPs and pharmacists give more boosters per day.

The HSE has published details of the walk-in options in Carlow and Kilkenny in the run up to Christmas.