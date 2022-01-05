NPHET not expected to change rules on self-isolation for close contacts

The Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says he doesn’t expect an imminent change to close contact rules.

There is growing pressure from businesses for the rules to be relaxed due to staff shortages in certain sectors.

Close contacts who’ve been fully vaccinated but don’t have symptoms currently have to stay at home for 10 days.

The Cabinet met today (Tuesday) but government is looking for NPHET to make a recommendation on the issue.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting on Thursday to discuss the current situation.

The Taoiseach says teachers won’t be given a special exemption from isolation rules for close contacts.

Unions have warned thousands of teachers will be absent due to Covid when schools reopen tomorrow (Thursday).

Healthcare workers are exempt from this but the Taoiseach Micheal Martin says that won’t be extended to teachers.