NPHET warns that Ireland is in a ‘precarious position’ in relation to Covid-19

The National Public Health Emergency Team’s warning Ireland is in a ‘precarious position’ in relation to Covid-19.

21 further cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,698, while the death toll now stands at 1,749, after another death was recorded.

None of yesterday’s cases were local, so locally the official total is still 532 after 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny and 176 in Carlow.

Public health officials say the cases which will be reported over the next week across the country have already “been seeded”.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says the next week is unclear:

“So I think we are in a precarious position, we are also in an uncertain position, we can see that we may be going in the wrong direction, we want to take the opportunity to take action now while we can, to pause and to ensure that we don’t end up in a situation in a couple of weeks time where we have 150 to 160 cases” he said