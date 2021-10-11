Number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has increased across the country while seven are being treated at the general facility for Carlow and Kilkenny

St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has seven Covid patients this morning.

One of those is in the Intensive Care Unit.

It’s as the number of people in hospital with the virus has increased to 400 for the first time since the beginning of August.

Admissions to ICU have also increased by 20% in the space of a week, with latest figures showing 74 are receiving intensive care.

Meanwhile daily case numbers have spiked in the past few days, following a steady decline.