Number of road crashes across Waterford / Kilkenny / Carlow garda division this morning

Emergency service personnel have been dealing with a number of road crashes across the Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow garda divison this morning.

Nobody’s seriously injured it seems but road conditions are quite bad in parts so advice remains for everybody to take extra care.

Five incidents were reported to Gardaí across the three counties. Including just before 9am in Kilmacow, also at Kilmeadon in Waterford while traffic’s being diverted at Ballymountain in Ferrybank in a crash involving a truck while at Ballykillaboy in Mullinavat the road’s partially blocked under the M9 bridge. following an incident at 9:20am.

Added to that KCLR Breakfast listeners have also told us of a lorry and a car in the ditch either side of the road at Ballycuddihy, close to Kilmanagh creamery.