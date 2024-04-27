Gardaí are investigating the theft of two number plates from a parked black Hyundai vehicle in Kilkenny.

The vehicle, is a black Hyundai with partial plate 10KK, it was parked on Wolf Tone Street between 2:30pm & 3:30pm last Sunday

Garda Andy Neil says this type of theft needs to be reported…

“People should always report us incidents as quite likely. The intention is to use these in the commission of a crime, often something like theft of fuel or indeed more serious offences.”

“If you notice any interference at any time with a parked vehicle, you should always contact Gardai.”