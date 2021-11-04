Numbers availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continue to fall in Carlow and Kilkenny

The numbers availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment locally continue to fall.

1,825 people in Carlow and Kilkenny were in receipt of the payment this week – down more than 600 on the previous week.

However, the numbers availing of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit have risen with 6,718 now getting that payment in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Meanwhile the Department of Social protection is continuing to warn people about scam calls and texts that continue to circulate.

They’re reminding locals that they never seek personal information via text message and never would ask for bank details over the phone.