Off-road motorcycle seized by Gardaí in Kilkenny

An off-road motorcycle was seized by Gardai in Kilkenny City over the weekend.

The uninsured, untaxed, scrambler bike was being driven illegally in the Hebron Road area.

The rider tried to escape from members of the Local Roads Policing unit but the bike cut out.

The motorcycle was seized and the rider is facing a court appearance.

Gardaí says that summons will also follow for other people they’ve identified as being involved in the incident.