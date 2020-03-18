Older people & those with long term illness facing long stays at home as Coronavirus measures intensify

Older people and those with a long term illness will be advised at some point to stay at home for several weeks during the coronavirus crisis.

Last night Leo Varadkar gave a televised address calling on people to maintain social distancing and praising the work of the health service.

The Taoiseach warned that as many as 15,000 people may contract the coronavirus by the end of the month.

He said this crisis may go on for months – and now is just the calm before the storm.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said more advice will be coming for people in the next few days and weeks.