Omicron to the fore of today’s conversation between NPHET & the Coalition party leaders

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is expected to be to the fore of today’s conversation between the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Coalition party leaders.

Last night, the Chief Medical Officer said new regulations are being drawn up to give effect to new travel and home quarantine rules.

The World Health Organisation says it’s not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including Delta.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Professor Sam McConkey, is hopeful people won’t get as sick with the new strain.

