One of Kilkenny city’s newest restaurants declared best in Leinster at Food and Wine Awards

While Ristorante Rinnuccini was highly commended for Best Wine Experience in the Province

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace06/11/2023

A Kilkenny city restaurant has been named best in Leinster.

The Food and Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards for 2023 rolled out last night, declaring the following victory for Keith Boyle at the Bridge House:

Meanwhile, Ristorante Rinnuccini was highly commended for Best Wine Experience in the Province, just pipped to the win in that category by Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Spa.

