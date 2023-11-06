KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One of Kilkenny city’s newest restaurants declared best in Leinster at Food and Wine Awards
While Ristorante Rinnuccini was highly commended for Best Wine Experience in the Province
A Kilkenny city restaurant has been named best in Leinster.
The Food and Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards for 2023 rolled out last night, declaring the following victory for Keith Boyle at the Bridge House:
Meanwhile, Ristorante Rinnuccini was highly commended for Best Wine Experience in the Province, just pipped to the win in that category by Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Spa.
