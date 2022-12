One person dead after Co Kildare helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in Co Kildare’s left one person dead.

It happened yesterday evening in Brannockstown in the Kilcullen area.

Garda√≠ are still at the scene and an investigation’s being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

A technical examination of the scene began yesterday and resumed earlier today Рit includes an ongoing site survey, witness interviews, and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility.