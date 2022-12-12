One person dead after Co Kildare helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in Co Kildare’s left one person dead.

It happened yesterday evening in Brannockstown in the Kilcullen area.

Gardaí are still at the scene and an investigation’s being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

A technical examination of the scene began yesterday and resumed earlier today – it includes an ongoing site survey, witness interviews, and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility.