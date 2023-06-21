One person dead and two more rushed to hospital following County Kilkenny crash

At least one person has been killed and two more hospitalised after a two-car crash in Kilkenny.

It happened near Danesfort on the Waterford Road just after 2 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been confirmed that one person has died but their age has not yet been officially confirmed.

KCLR understands that two more people have been rushed to hospital although it’s not yet clear how seriously they’ve been injured.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been called in to examine the scene and Gardai are appealling for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with them.

The N10 is closed from the Kilkenny ring-road to the motorway and will remain so for several more hours.

Diversions have been put in place but drivers are being warned to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, there has been a second two-car crash this evening outside Kilkenny City.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the old Dublin Road just after 5pm but the incident is being described as minor and no serious injured are being reported.