One person dead and two more rushed to hospital following County Kilkenny crash
The route between the Ring Road and the M9 junction at Danesfort is closed
At least one person has been killed and two more hospitalised after a two-car crash in Kilkenny.
It happened near Danesfort on the Waterford Road just after 2 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s been confirmed that one person has died but their age has not yet been officially confirmed.
KCLR understands that two more people have been rushed to hospital although it’s not yet clear how seriously they’ve been injured.
Forensic Collision Investigators have been called in to examine the scene and Gardai are appealling for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with them.
The N10 is closed from the Kilkenny ring-road to the motorway and will remain so for several more hours.
Diversions have been put in place but drivers are being warned to avoid the area if possible.