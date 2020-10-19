One teenager in hospital & another arrested following early morning incident in Carlow Town

A teenager’s been taken to St Luke’s Hospital following an early morning incident in Carlow Town.

The male is being treated for serious injuries having suffered apparent stab wounds in an assault at a house in The Fairways estate at 4:30 this morning.

Another male teen was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda Station where he is detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Enquiries are ongoing.