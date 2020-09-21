KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One person’s dead following an overnight crash on the N7

Two others have been hospitalised

Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
A head-on collision in Dublin has left one person dead.

This crash happened on the N7 inbound near the Newlands Cross Flyover at around 12:30pm last night.

Two cars collided head on killing the driver of one of the vehicles.

While two people who were in the other car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman, GSOC.

