One South Eastern beach popular with people in Carlow and Kilkenny deemed ‘Clean to European Norms’ by IBAL’s latest survey

Our beaches, waterways and harbours have seen a rise in litter levels.

Local favourite Tramore Beach in Co Waterford is among just eight of the thirty-three areas surveyed by Irish Business Against Litter to be deemed clean.

Three others in the region were in the next list of Moderately Littered, two in Wexford and one in Waterford:

Bay Beach in Cork was bottom of the list, while Cork harbour and Grand Canal Dock and Annesley Bridge in Dublin were also heavily littered.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says some of our most popular beaches are less clean than they were a year ago; “We’ve seen a fall off as we’d expect in the masks and the gloves, coffee cups interestingly remain a significant litter item, they were present in half of all the areas we surveyed, the most common forms of litter are cigarette butts, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles”.