Only one new case of Covid-19 confirmed locally in latest update

The only new case of Covid-19 reported locally is in Carlow.

One extra case has been added to the county’s total bring it it to 93 so far.

Kilkenny’s number of 233 is unchanged in the latest update from the Department of Health

The total for the two local counties is now 326.

One the national front the news was much more grim with 59 more deaths recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

1-thousand-159 people who’d tested positive for the coronavirus have now died.