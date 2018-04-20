Open day at Kilkenny Islamic Centre as submissions close on proposed mosque

An opportunity for locals to find out more about the Islamic faith and the community in Kilkenny has been organised for today.

It was arranged after a chaotic information evening last week on the proposals for a mosque in the city.

Local Imam Ebrahim Ndure says anyone who wants to learn more about Islam is free to come along to their rented building on the Freshford Road from 12 until 3 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, at least 26 submissions on the planning application were made to the planning department of the county council before yesterday’s deadline.

A decision from the county councils planners is due by May 10th.