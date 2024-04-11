JYSK Kilkenny has officially opened, attracting visitors from near and far.

Set off the Ring Road at the Kilkenny Retail Park, ten people have been employed there.

It’s the Danish home furnishing retailer’s 24th Irish outlet and follows the opening in 2021 of one in Carlow; their aim is to have 50 across the country.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there and linked up to The KCLR Daily with the Sales & Marketing Manager for JYSK UK & Ireland, Ciaron Hearns;

The first potential customers had turned up at 8am, two hours ahead of the official opening!

We’ve been hearing from some of those who got in for a glimpse;