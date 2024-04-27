The organisers of Ranch Fest in Kilkenny have announced it won’t be going ahead as planned on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

In a post on their social media, they say its been postponed to a later date due to the recent high volume of rainfall the pitch has been deemed not fit for set up by a health and safety engineer.

They also say it would be impossible to prepare on site without causing serious damage to the grounds and say its beyond their control.

They are extremely sorry for any inconvenice caused and say a new date will be announced in the coming days.

Any tickets purchased will be fully valid going forward.