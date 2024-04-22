In this installment of Ours to Protect, Brian chats with Stephen Keogh of CEPA. CEPA are a voluntary group representing communities all over Ireland that are directly impacted by wind energy developments. Stephen tells Brian about a march the Environmental Protection Alliance will hold to the offices of Dáil Éireann for robust wind farm regulations. He tells us why it’s being held and what they hope the march will achieve.

