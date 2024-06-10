The Watershed in Kilkenny was bursting at the seams with excitement and energy this past weekend as 1,200 kids competed in the Cairn Community Games June finals.

The finals of the national swimming, gymnastics, and quiz competitions featured children from all over the nation showcasing their extraordinary talent, spirit of community, and sportsmanship.

Tom Noonan, Head of Marketing at Cairn, expressed his pride in the event and the company’s role as the title sponsor: “Cairn, proud title sponsor of Cairn Community Games, will invest €3 million over a four-year partnership. This is a perfect fit given the Company’s deep commitment to creating sustainable communities where people in Ireland can thrive. Over the course of this partnership, Cairn commits to increasing overall participation by 10% and delivering a support programme that enhances the competition and drives participation and awareness.”

Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer at Bus Éireann, remarked: “We are proud to support Cairn Community Games and encourage everyone to use public transport when attending their events. Best of luck to all participants.”

Gillian Clarke, Marketing Director at Fit Foods, added: “Fit Foods is proud to support Cairn Community Games, promoting health and wellbeing. It’s a joy to see such commitment from all involved.”

Gerry McGuinness, President of Cairn Community Games, expressed his delight:“The Cairn Community Games June Finals have been a resounding success, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of our young participants. The joy and excitement this weekend highlight the importance of community and engaging in diverse activities from a young age. A big thank you to all the volunteers, families, and sponsors for their unwavering support.”

Cairn Community Games Regional Athletics, National Track and Field, Outdoor Teams and Arts and Cultural Finals will take place in August and September with thousands more children expected to take part.