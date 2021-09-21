Over 800 jobs announced by EY, including at its South East base

816 full-time jobs have been announced by EY.

The positions are due to be filled over the next year at the company’s seven offices across the country, including in the South East region at its Waterford base.

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, EY Ireland said a significant number of the roles will be based outside Dublin

“One in four of the jobs that we’re announcing are from outside of Dublin but we’re also adding new areas to our business such as law, sustainability, cybersecurity, data analytics and technology consulting”.

And he adds “We anticipate that we’ll be able to fill all of those jobs within the next ten months to our financial year June 2022, bringing in over 402 graduates that will start this Autumn and 414 experienced hires that will join our firm across the island of Ireland”.

