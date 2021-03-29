KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Over €6,500,000 in funding for Carlow and Kilkenny walking and cycling infrastructure projects

It's good news for communities across the two counties

Kilkenny and Carlow are getting €6,759,000 in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure projects.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is handing out €2,500,000 for Active Travel initiatives in Co. Carlow with €4,300,000 going to Co. Kilkenny.

Deputy John McGuiness and Chair of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness have supplied the local breakdown as follows:

