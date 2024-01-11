KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Owner of Spa House in Johnstown, north Kilkenny refutes claims the building’s to be used to house those under international protection

The owner's issued an open letter and has told KCLR News that they'd been hoping to accommodate families from Ukraine

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace11/01/2024
Image: Spa House, Johnstown (file photo from Sherry FitzGerald McCreery Facebook, 2021)

The owner of a vacant north Kilkenny property has confirmed to KCLR News that they are not set to use it to house those under international protection.

There’d been some speculation about the future of Spa House in Johnstown however an open letter has been shared online by PPB Properties refuting claims.

Local businessman Peter Dore Senior has this morning told KCLR News that they’ve been in negotiations with the Department in the hope to use it for families from Ukraine.

Image of one of the bedrooms at Spa House in Johnstown, as supplied to KCLR News by the owners

 

