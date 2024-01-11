Owner of Spa House in Johnstown, north Kilkenny refutes claims the building’s to be used to house those under international protection

The owner of a vacant north Kilkenny property has confirmed to KCLR News that they are not set to use it to house those under international protection.

There’d been some speculation about the future of Spa House in Johnstown however an open letter has been shared online by PPB Properties refuting claims.

Local businessman Peter Dore Senior has this morning told KCLR News that they’ve been in negotiations with the Department in the hope to use it for families from Ukraine.

Image of one of the bedrooms at Spa House in Johnstown, as supplied to KCLR News by the owners