Owners of landmark Braun site in Carlow planning to start production in first half of 2023

Glenveagh properties, the company that bought the Braun site in Carlow Town, say they’re hoping to be up and running there in the first half of 2023.

The company purchased the landmark site in 2021 and are currently renovating the site from the inside to get it ready for its new purpose as a timber production facility.

Commercial Director Ger Kiely says it will be a slow start but they hope to get up to speed as soon as possible:

“By the end of 2023 we hope to be at a quite, I won’t say at a full capacity, out of the facility, But we hope to be there or thereabouts”