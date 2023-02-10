Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Phádraig Naofa: Responsibilities and Activities as 6th Class Students

Brian and the KCLR Packed Lunch Tour were out and about at Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Rathvilly.

We are joined by 6th class students, Lauren, Saoirse, Molly, Alana and Sean. They tell us about the wide range of activities, events, and extra curricular activities that they have in school. Lauren discusses the Buddy Club and Playgound Pals, which are important for students’ social skills. Saoirse on their different charity events and Molly on the parents’ involvement in school and learning sign language. Alana tells us about the choir. We also hear Sean talk about IT skills and play the banjo.

The rest of the 6th class also looked after the team by delivering them some tea, coffee, and pastries!