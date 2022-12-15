Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at St. Leonard’s National School: Sporty Chats with Our Little Listeners
Packed Lunch Tour at St. Leonard's National School at Dunnamaggin with thanks to the National Reptile Zoo.
Brian and Shannon were out and about at St. Leonard’s National School at Dunnamaggin. Ms. Delahunty joined them to chat about the amazing views from the school and all the activities that they have. We chat with our little listeners about the sport events of the school, future Christmas plans and more!