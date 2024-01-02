Partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza likely due to economic impact of reservists taken from key functional areas of the state according to retired Irish Major General and Kilkenny man

A retired Major General of the Irish Defence Forces says Israel’s decision to partially withdraw troops from Gaza is likely due to the economic impact on the country.

The army there includes thousands of reservists who’ve been taken from key functional areas across the state and it’s thought a number of these are due to be returned to their respective roles.

Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan served in Ireland and abroad for many years and has been reacting to the move on The KCLR Daily.

He also spoke to our Brian Redmond about the current situations in Ukraine, Sudan and other areas;