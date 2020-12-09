Partners of pregnant women will be allowed to attend 20 week scan

The HSE has confirmed that partners of pregnant women are going to be allowed attend the 20 week scan.

This hasn’t been allowed since earlier this year because of concerns about the spread of Covid 19.

Partners are now going to be classified as an ‘essential companion’ from this week.

Over 50,000 people signed a petition calling for changes to the restrictions. (see that petition here).

Caroline Cumming from Uplift, who organised the petition, says it’s a step in the right direction.