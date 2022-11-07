Parts of Granges Road and Dunningstown Road areas of Kilkenny to be without water until 5pm Tuesday

A water outage that struck just outside Kilkenny city will see supply affected until tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

Notice of a burst water main, affecting the Granges Road and Dunningstown Road areas since this (Monday) morning, has been extended to 5pm Tuesday (8th November).

Irish Water says a standpipe with a tap has been provided – it’s located in The Sycamores housing estate on the Freshford Road. It’s advised that this water be boiled before use.

Residents have also informed KCLR that the tap is a little difficult to find but it’s outside house number 53 after the first turn to the left.

It comes as Irish Water earlier confirmed to KCLR that boil water notices in effect on three public supplies in the county since the 28th of October are being lifted with immediate effect.