Carlowman in Texas says he can’t see any change being made to gun laws even after 21 shot dead at elementary school

A Carlow man living in Texas says he doesn’t see any change coming to the gun laws there, even after the latest school shooting killed 21 people.

19 children and 2 adults died after 18 year old Salvador Ramos opened fire in the elementary school.

The gunman’s grandmother remains in a serious condition in hospital after she was the first person shot in the massacre.

Well known Borris singer Pat Byrne is based only two hours away from Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

He says the ordinary decent local people he meets regularly will not give up what they say is their right to bear arms.