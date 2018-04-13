Patients at Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny forced to sleep on couches on 43 occasions since January

The Psychiatric Nurses Association says their members in St Luke’s Hospital will be “withdrawing all good will” if an agreement isn’t reached.

They say they have now suspended plans to step up their industrial action, pending a meeting with the HSE next Friday.

In his opening address at the PNA’s annual conference yesterday, General Secretary Peter Hughes revealed there have been 43 instances since January where patients were forced to sleep on chairs in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR News he says it’s not acceptable.