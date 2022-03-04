People Before Profit announces new Carlow candidate for 2024 local elections

People Before Profit have announced a second candidate for the 2024 Carlow County Council elections.

The socialist party have one elected member already in Councillor Adrienne Wallace.

They’ve now announced that John Cahill from Ardattin will run in the Tullow district in the next local elections.

John’s been telling KCLR news that he wants to rock the boat because the current Councillors aren’t dealing with the issues he thinks are important.

He says he has strong political views and his children have told him he needs to put his money where his mouth is:

“It’s time to start acting out what I’ve been preaching for a long time to my own children”