People Before Profit councillor claims Malcolm Noonan would be “giving up on his principles” going into government

A local councillor is claiming that a Carlow Kilkenny TD would be giving up on his principles by going into government.

The Green Party have always said they would be willing to go into coalition if their objectives are being met and they are expected to wrap up government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail next week.

People Before Profit campaigned in the general election on the basis that they would not go into government but Carlow Cllr Adrienne Wallace feels that Malcolm Noonan is abandoning the left:

“It was the surplus from People Before Profit voters that got Malcolm Noonan over the line and I welcome that completely, its fantastic, for the first time in the history of Carlow Kilkenny we have two left seats, and now we’re essentially being handed back to Fine Gael or Fianna Fail and it’s such a pity” she said.