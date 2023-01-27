Plenty on offer as Taste Kilkenny Restaurant Week kicks off

There’s plenty on offer in 21 restaurants across Kilkenny City and County to help you beat the January blues over the next 10 days.

The Taste Kilkenny Restaurant Week runs until the 5th of February 5th with fantastic food and warm service at our award-winning eateries.

Martina Comerford is the Tourism Officer with Kilkenny county Council and says “Today is the start of Taste Kilkenny Restaurant Week, it’s an initiative in partnership with Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Tourism where we’re encouraging both locals and visitors to Kilkenny to get out and about and try the wonderful restaurant week offers we have running from today until Sunday week”.

She says too that “Many of the restaurants around the city and county are members of Kilkenny Tourism so we would put the call out I suppose since last November now when we looked for people to sign up or to just even indicate that they were interested in the week and coming on board with us so we have 21 restaurants, city and county, which is fantastic”.

And she adds that there’s an added benefit; “To promote local food producers around Kilkenny so many of the meals will have a Kilkenny element to it either the meats or vegetables or any of the ingredients will be sourced locally here so it’s a two-pronged approach for us to support both local producers, food producers, and the restaurants”.