Points requirements up as 2,000 Carlow Kilkenny students get CAO offers

About 2,000 Leaving Cert students across Carlow & Kilkenny have been getting their CAO offers this afternoon

But points for most College courses have increased from last year due to this year’s grade inflation.

Some are up 20-to-30 points with Computer Science and Business in Trinity up 45 from 510 last year to 555 this year.

There’s widespread cncern that nearly 20,000 people who applied to the CAO this year with results from 2019 or before are being severely disadvantaged.