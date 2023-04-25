Popular Kilkenny comedy festival reveals programme

One of Kilkenny’s most loved festivals is back and there’s a bit of a twist.

The Cat Laughs rolls out from the 2nd to 4th of June and this year organisers say they’re debuting a number of brilliant standups from England, Scotland and Wales who have never gigged in Ireland.

Added to that there are plenty of firm favourites including Dylan Moran, Deirdre O’Kane, David O’Doherty and Neil Delamere making a return across the three-day spread at city venues.

Full programme here