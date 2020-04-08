KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Post Offices in Carlow & Kilkenny closed this Saturday to give staff a break
An Post says it's putting special measures in place for Easter Weekend
Every Post offices across Carlow and Kilkenny will be closed on Saturday to give staff a break.
An Post says it’s putting special measures in place for Easter Weekend, and post offices will be open until 1pm on Good Friday.
Management says staff are due a well-earned break over the Easter bank holiday so they can resume services on the front-line next Tuesday.