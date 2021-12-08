Power out for thousands of homes & businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow

UPDATE 8.15AM***Most customers affected by outage at Rosehill now have had power restored***

Two major faults are being reported by ESB networks locally this morning – one at Rosehill affecting a large number of customers out the Callan road, in Cuffesgrange and the wider area.

Another outage is affecting the wider Paulstown area with several hundred homes impacted there.

It will be later this evening or tomorrow morning before all are fully restored.

A number of other smaller outages are also being reported locally in the Castlecomer, Bagenalstown and Tullow areas.